All set for kick-off of Headmasters' Cup - New Telegraph Newspaper — Nigeria Today

All set for kick-off of Headmasters’ Cup – New Telegraph Newspaper
All set for kick-off of Headmasters' Cup
New Telegraph Newspaper
Asaba will be agog for youth football as the maiden Delta Headmasters' Cup for public and private primary schools begins in the state today Monday April 30. The Headmasters' Cup organized for all primary schools in Delta State starts with a kick-off …
