Allegation of misappropriating N9.8bn laughable — Oduah — Nigeria Today

Allegation of misappropriating N9.8bn laughable — Oduah

Fomer Aviation Minister, Sen. Stella Oduah, has faulted the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, over the inclusion of her name in the list of alleged looters recently released.

Oduah, in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, described the allegation that she misappropriated the sum of N9.8 billion as unfounded and laughable.

The recently released looters’ list had alleged that the former Aviation Minister stole N9.8 billion and that the EFCC had secured an Interim Forfeiture order on some property secured.

The senator representing Anambra North senatorial district said that list was illusory and compiled without proper verification.

“ In deliberately taking on those he considered prominent in the achievements of the past administration, he mentioned my name against an allegation of a whooping sum of N9.8 billion naira.

“Record has it that my achievements as the Aviation Minister are unbeatable till date.

“ I did not engage in any financial impropriety as the Minister and the allegation involving the said sum of N9.8 billion is not only untrue but laughable.

“The said contract awarded by the Ministry of Aviation under my watch was executed and based on the request of the contractors, they were paid their money which they utilized in the manner they did.’’

She said that the records were still with the Ministry as she had no business with the companies that took part in executing that contract.

Oduah said that till date, she did not understand how anything went wrong over that contract that was executed.

She said she had never taken any illegal proceeds from the government purse.

“The machines seized/forfeited by the Federal Government over the allegation on the said money are not mine.

“ I challenge the minister to provide evidence linking me with his allegations; I have been waiting for that evidence and I am yet to see any.

“We must be responsible as an opposition bearing in mind that good governance is not about pulling down those whose achievements as past office holders may be a yardstick for measuring the performance of a succeeding government.

“ All allegations made against me remain mere media sensations orchestrated for mere political reasons.

“ Oftentimes, I ignore them believing the orchestrators would repent after several failed outings,’’ she said.

She added that governance should not be seen as warfare as calumny should be eschewed.

