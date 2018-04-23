Alleged Bitcoin Miner Thief Says Police Held Him 'Without Evidence' — Nigeria Today

Alleged Bitcoin Miner Thief Says Police Held Him ‘Without Evidence’
Sindri Thor Stefansson, the alleged thief behind the “Big Bitcoin Heist,” says he was free when he escaped from prison and flew to Sweden.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!