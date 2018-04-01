Alleged Looters’ List: Lai Mohammed Releases 23 More Names — Nigeria Today

Alleged Looters’ List: Lai Mohammed Releases 23 More Names

The Federal Government has released 23 additional names of alleged treasury looters. It says the list is not arbitrary but is based on verifiable facts.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on Sunday said those complaining after the release of the first list did not know it was a teaser.

The minister lambasted the Peoples Democratic Party for challenging the government to release the names.

According to Channels TV, the new list of alleged looters are, “Former NSA, Sambo Dasuki; former Petroleum Resources Minister, Dieziani Alison-Madukwe; Rtd. Lt.-Gen. Kenneth Minimah; Lt.-Gen. Azubuike Ihejirika; Alex Barde, former Chief of Defence Staff; Inde Dikko, former CG Customs; Air Marshal Adesola Amosu; Senator Bala Abdulkadir, former FCT Minister; Senator Stella Oduah; former Niger State Governor, Babangida Aliyu and Senator Jonah Jang, former Plateau state governor.

Others are, Bashir Yuguda, former Minister of State for Finance; Senator Peter Nwaboshi; Aliyu Usman, Former NSA Dasuki’s aide; Ahmad Idris, former NSA Dasuki’s PA; Rasheed Ladoja, former Oyo state governor; Tom Ikimi; Femi Fani-Kayode; Hassan Tukur, former PPS to President Goodluck; Nenadi Usman; Benedicta Iroha; Aliyu Usman Jawaz, close ally of former NSA Dasuki; Jonah Jang, former Plateau State Governor and Godknows Igali.

More to come…

