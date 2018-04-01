ALLEGED LOOTERS’ LIST: Secondus gives Lai Mohammed ultimatum to retract inclusion — Nigeria Today

ALLEGED LOOTERS’ LIST: Secondus gives Lai Mohammed ultimatum to retract inclusion

*Why APC govt is campaigning against me – Metuh

By Emmanuel Aziken

Erstwhile National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olisa Metuh, has opened up on his listing among “treasury looters” by the Federal Government, saying the administration, by the action, had resorted to subjecting him to double trial, in the media and in the courts.

Saying the government’s resort was despite the fact that neither President Goodluck Jonathan, who authorised the release of N400 million to him, nor erstwhile National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Sambo Dasuki, who effected the release, had been interviewed about the release to him.

He said the release of the list was the latest strategy of a dirty campaign by the administration to demonise him in the face of the weakness of the case as bureaucrats in the Office of the NSA had said the N400 million was transferred to him through due process.

He said the All Progressives Congress, APC, had become panicky in the face of difficulties in government as he noted that the APC administration was now determined to demonise the PDP to ensure that there was no effective opposition ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Meanwhile, the National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, has given the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, 48 hours to withdraw his being listed on the alleged looters’ list.

According to a statement from his media office, Secondus, through his lawyer, Emeka Etiaba, is asking for N1.5 billion and public apology from the minister.

The statement quoted the latter as asking Mohammed to note that if he failed to meet the demand after 48 hours, “We shall within 72 hours from today, proceed to a court of competent jurisdiction to ventilate our clients right under the law and shall further seek the protection of the court against you”.

