Alleged recruitment at NABDA false, misleading-DG — Nigeria Today

Alleged recruitment at NABDA false, misleading-DG

Director-General, National Biotechnology Development Agency, NABDA, Oguntunde Abayomi,

yesterday, described the alleged recruitment going on at the agency as false and misleading.

This was contained in a statement signed by the management of NABDA.

He said the information contained in the report lacks credibility as there is no fact attached or evidence

to prove the baseless claim. It is a petition with no facts.

The director-general refuted the claims, saying “there is no recruitment taking place in NABDA. The

agency had said that there is no employment going on.

“The allegation that I am recruiting new staff at the agency is not true, but a deliberate attempt to

tarnish my image and that of the entire management.

“The information contained in the report lacks credibility as there is no fact attached or evidence to

prove the baseless claim. It is a petition with no facts as published on Monday, April 9 by Vanguard

Newspaper, Online Edition, that a coalition of civil society organizations has urged the ICPC and the EFCC

to investigate an alleged irregular recruitment and other corrupt practices being done by the

management of NABDA.”

According to the report, “In a report jointly signed by Comr. Suleiman Musa, Co-Convener of Civil Society

Advocacy Groups for Accountability and Probity and Comr. Jonathan Owoichoechi, Executive Director

Independent Public Service Watch, the groups said Abayomi perpetrated the act in connivance with the

director in charge of administration and finance.”

He also urged the public not to believe such groups and their sponsors because they are out to cause

disaffection among Nigerians in order to rise up against government institutions to enable them score

cheap political points on the platter of blackmail.

“Therefore, we want Nigerians to be wary of such groups who have been paid and sponsored to tarnish

the image of public officers and government establishments for their selfish purpose. We also want to

state that we are open for anybody to check these facts,” he stated.

