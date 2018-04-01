Alli double sees Spurs end Chelsea hoodoo - West London Sport — Nigeria Today

Alli double sees Spurs end Chelsea hoodoo – West London Sport
West London Sport
Alli double sees Spurs end Chelsea hoodoo
West London Sport
Chelsea suffered a first home defeat against Tottenham in more than 28 years as Deli Alli's double left the Blues eight points adrift of the Champions League places. An Alvaro Morata header put Chelsea ahead, but Christian Eriksen's stunning long-range …
Chelsea top four hopes dealt seismic blow as Andreas Christensen flops again
