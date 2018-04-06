Alonso Tells Liverpool City Tie Is Not Done — Nigeria Today

Alonso Tells Liverpool City Tie Is Not Done

Fernando Alonso has told Liverpool, their UCL tie against Manchester City is just half done.

Liverpool blitzed to a 3-0 win, scoring all goals in the first half, as Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Mane scored within 31 minutes.

It was a repeat of the 4-3 loss to Liverpool at Anfield, but Alonso believes the game is not settled.

“They have shown they can beat anyone, the atmosphere was thrilling at Anfield,” Alonso told Omnisport.

“The first half was unbelievable, to score three goals against City. The way they play they can be very happy, but it’s not done.

“There is still 90 minutes to play at City’s stadium and I am sure that they will improve and it’s not going to be easy.”

