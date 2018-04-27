”Am A Girl” – Bobrisky Rebukes IG User Who Asked Him To Date Bbnaija Housemate, Nina — Nigeria Today

”Am A Girl” – Bobrisky Rebukes IG User Who Asked Him To Date Bbnaija Housemate, Nina

Popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky has once again described himself as a female while responding to an Instagram user who asked him to date former Big brother niaja housemate, Nina. According to Bobrisky, he can’t date Nina because he is a girl and does not want to practice lesbianism. Meanwhile, Bobrisky has always made it known […]

The post ”Am A Girl” – Bobrisky Rebukes IG User Who Asked Him To Date Bbnaija Housemate, Nina appeared first on Ngyab.

