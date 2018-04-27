”Am A Girl” – Bobrisky Rebukes IG User Who Asked Him To Date Bbnaija Housemate, Nina — Nigeria Today

”Am A Girl” – Bobrisky Rebukes IG User Who Asked Him To Date Bbnaija Housemate, Nina
Popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky has once again described himself as a female while responding to an Instagram user who asked him to date former Big brother niaja housemate, Nina. According to Bobrisky, he can’t date Nina because he is a girl and does not want to practice lesbianism. Meanwhile, Bobrisky has always made it known […]
The post ”Am A Girl” – Bobrisky Rebukes IG User Who Asked Him To Date Bbnaija Housemate, Nina appeared first on Ngyab.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!