”Am A Girl” – Bobrisky Rebukes IG User Who Asked Him To Date Bbnaija Housemate, Nina — Nigeria Today

 "Am A Girl" – Bobrisky Rebukes IG User Who Asked Him To Date Bbnaija Housemate, Nina
”Am A Girl” – Bobrisky Rebukes IG User Who Asked Him To Date Bbnaija Housemate, Nina

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky has once again described himself as a female while responding to an Instagram user who asked him to date former Big brother niaja housemate, Nina. According to Bobrisky, he can’t date Nina because he is a girl and does not want to practice lesbianism. Meanwhile, Bobrisky has always made it known […]

