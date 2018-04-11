Amaechi Reveals That He Earns N950,000 Per Month — Nigeria Today

Amaechi Reveals That He Earns N950,000 Per Month

The Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi has disclosed that he earns “only N950,000” per month as a minister in this current administration.

The minister brought this revelation to light on Tuesday at the presentation of a book titled, ‘Dignity in Service,’ authored by the late Matthew Mbu, a former minister of foreign affairs in Abuja.

According to him, out of the money, N350,000 is for accommodation, while the remaining N600,000 is paid to his staff.

Amaechi who was governor of Rivers State between 2007 and 2014, said President Muhammadu Buhari’s government had helped stop the culture of waste and lavish living amongst government officials.

He said, “A minister earns only N950, 000 a month. Out of this money, N350, 000 is for accommodation so there is no more money given to you. The remaining N600, 000 includes payment for your staff, personal assistants and all that. “Nigerians like going to parties. That is one benefit of this government. We now assess our wealth and value money. Before, once you get money from the illegal means, we hold parties. There are very few parties these days because there is no more money to hold such parties.” “There are no ‘owambe’ anymore because there is very little money to hold ‘owambe.’ The reason is that the ‘owambe’ money used to come from the government and there is no money in the government to do such.”

