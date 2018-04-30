Amari Kight, ESPN 300 lineman, gives Tide sixth top-100 commit - ESPN — Nigeria Today

Amari Kight, ESPN 300 lineman, gives Tide sixth top-100 commit – ESPN
Amari Kight, ESPN 300 lineman, gives Tide sixth top-100 commit
ESPN
Alabama landed its seventh commitment in the month of April when ESPN 300 offensive lineman Amari Kight announced his decision to join the Alabama recruiting class Sunday. Kight is the No. 43-ranked prospect overall and chose the Tide over Auburn …
