Amazon and Best Buy shake hands and team up to sell smart TVs — Nigeria Today

Amazon and Best Buy shake hands and team up to sell smart TVs
Amazon and Best Buy are putting aside their rivalry for the time being, and instead teaming up in order to sell smart TVs powered by Amazon’s Fire TV operating system. In total, the duo will sell 11 models of these TVs.
The post Amazon and Best Buy shake hands and team up to sell smart TVs appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!