Amazon and Best Buy shake hands and team up to sell smart TVs — Nigeria Today

Amazon and Best Buy shake hands and team up to sell smart TVs

Amazon and Best Buy are putting aside their rivalry for the time being, and instead teaming up in order to sell smart TVs powered by Amazon’s Fire TV operating system. In total, the duo will sell 11 models of these TVs.

The post Amazon and Best Buy shake hands and team up to sell smart TVs appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

