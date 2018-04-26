Amazon has fixed a bug that allowed hackers to listen in on Alexa devices — Nigeria Today

Amazon has fixed a bug that allowed hackers to listen in on Alexa devices
Amazon fixed a bug with Amazon Alexa that would have allowed hackers to create a skill to listen in on users. Researchers found they could manipulate a specific Alexa feature, allowing hackers to listen in on users.
The post Amazon has fixed a bug that allowed hackers to listen in on Alexa devices appeared first on Digital Trends.
