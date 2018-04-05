 Amazon is opening up its ‘rainforest’ Spheres to the public — Nigeria Today
Amazon is opening up its ‘rainforest’ Spheres to the public

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

Up to now they’ve been for the exclusive use of Amazon employees during breaks, but soon anyone will be able to visit its “rainforest” Spheres in Seattle. Free tours of the giant glass orbs begin on April 21.

The post Amazon is opening up its ‘rainforest’ Spheres to the public appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

