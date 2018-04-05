Amazon is opening up its ‘rainforest’ Spheres to the public — Nigeria Today

Amazon is opening up its ‘rainforest’ Spheres to the public

Up to now they’ve been for the exclusive use of Amazon employees during breaks, but soon anyone will be able to visit its “rainforest” Spheres in Seattle. Free tours of the giant glass orbs begin on April 21.

