Amazon is selling Star Wars and Marvel DVDs — but only to Prime members — Nigeria Today

Amazon is selling Star Wars and Marvel DVDs — but only to Prime members

The ongoing grudge match between Amazon and Disney continues to escalate, with the online retailer offering Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD copies of blockbuster Disney films only to Amazon Prime subscribers.

