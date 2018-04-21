 Amazon is selling Star Wars and Marvel DVDs — but only to Prime members — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Amazon is selling Star Wars and Marvel DVDs — but only to Prime members

Posted on Apr 21, 2018 in Business, Technology | 0 comments

The ongoing grudge match between Amazon and Disney continues to escalate, with the online retailer offering Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD copies of blockbuster Disney films only to Amazon Prime subscribers.

The post Amazon is selling Star Wars and Marvel DVDs — but only to Prime members appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.