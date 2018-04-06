Amazon Prime members locked out of their accounts by the thousands — Nigeria Today

Amazon Prime members locked out of their accounts by the thousands

Thousands of Amazon Prime users have mysteriously been locked out of their accounts, and therefore no longer can check on package deliveries or access their Kindle books, Amazon movies, and music.

The post Amazon Prime members locked out of their accounts by the thousands appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

