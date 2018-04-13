Amazon Prime Wardrobe lets you try on clothes before buying them — Nigeria Today

Amazon Prime Wardrobe lets you try on clothes before buying them
Currently in beta, Amazon Prime Wardrobe is the latest benefit for being a Prime member. To get started, users pick out at least three items from more than 1 million options. Users send back what they don’t like.
