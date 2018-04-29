Ambode has done well — APC — Nigeria Today

Ambode has done well — APC

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday said Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode had performed remarkably well to deserve another term in office.

The Assistant Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, Mr Abiodun Salami, spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

He said the governor had made great strides in infrastructure development, health, education, sports, entertainment and other critical sectors.

Salami said the gale of endorsements for the governor to seek another term was proof of his impact in governance.

He dismissed the claim by some opposition parties that they were working together in a coalition to stop Ambode in 2019.

NAN reports that the state Chairman of Alliance for Democracy, Mr Kola Ajayi who also chaired the coalition “Star Alliance” had said that 14 opposition parties made the decision to give residents a better deal.

Ajayi claimed that the state government had failed to meet the expectations of most residents.

Salami said no coalition could stop the governor from re-election as the “coalition of good people of Lagos” were behind Ambode because of his achievements.

“These parties in the so-called coalition are either ignorant of the great achievements of Gov. Ambode or they have refused to acknowledge the strides of his administration.

“These parties are not known to Lagosians and obviously they are looking for relevance at all costs with the so-called alliance.

“Lagosians are genuine progressives, they always appreciate the good work that Governor Ambode has been doing in the last three years of being in the saddle,” he said.

Salami said that the APC received so many defectors from opposition parties owing to the strides of the governor.

He said the APC remained the only party with the policies and programmes to take the state to the next level.

On the forthcoming congresses of the party in the state, Salami said arrangements were in top gear.

“We are putting everything in shape for our congresses. We will supply the details as soon as we are done,” he said.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

