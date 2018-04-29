Ambode’s wife wants increased action on malaria prevention — Nigeria Today

Ambode’s wife wants increased action on malaria prevention

The wife of the Lagos State governor, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode, has called on Lagos residents to be more concerned with preventing malaria than curing the disease.She said this when her foundation, Hope for Women in Nigeria (HOFOWEM), distributed over 3000 insecticide-treated nets in Makoko, Lagos, to mark the 2018 World Malaria Day.

Mrs. Ambode described as unacceptable a situation where a child dies every two minutes from malaria around the world. She stated that efforts should be geared towards prevention, with widespread use of nets, in-door spraying with insecticide, and preventive treatment of expectant mothers.

She noted that the theme for this year’s celebration, ‘End Malaria For Good’, is attainable, if governments, stakeholders and individuals, work together to combat the epidemic. Olayinka Oyefunke, the chief executive of the foundation, said the distribution of the nets was in line with HOFOWEM’s philosophy of touching lives.The monarch of Ilaje-Makoko community, Ibraheem Aladetan, thanked HOFOWEM for the gesture.

