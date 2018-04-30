Ambrose Alli University Academic Calendar Released 2017/2018. — Nigeria Today

Ambrose Alli University Academic Calendar Released 2017/2018.

Ambrose Alli University Academic Calendar Released 2017/2018. The Ambrose Alli University Academic Calendar has been Released for the 2017/2018 academic session. All students are hereby informed. This is to inform all students of the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma (AAU) that the Senate has approved the academic calendar schedule for the 2017/2018 academic session. AAU Ekpoma Academic …

The post Ambrose Alli University Academic Calendar Released 2017/2018. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

