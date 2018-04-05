AMC to open first commercial cinema in Saudi Arabia in 35 years - Financial Times — Nigeria Today

AMC to open first commercial cinema in Saudi Arabia in 35 years – Financial Times
|
Financial Times
|
AMC to open first commercial cinema in Saudi Arabia in 35 years
Financial Times
Chinese-owned AMC Entertainment this month will open the first commercial theatre on Saudi Arabian soil in 35 years. The kingdom closed its cinemas in the early 1980s following a revival of hardline Islamic sentiment, but late last year announced …
First cinema in Saudi Arabia to open on April 18
AMC eyes Saudi Arabia after ban
First Saudi cinema in 35 years to open on April 18
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!