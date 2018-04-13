AMD’s second-generation Ryzen CPUs hit the market next week for $199 — Nigeria Today

AMD’s second-generation Ryzen CPUs hit the market next week for $199
AMD’s second-generation family of Ryzen desktop processors will be made available next week with a starting price of $199. There are four chips in the refreshed family, replacing two Ryzen 7 chips and two Ryzen 5 CPUs.
