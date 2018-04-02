AMEN President begins youth empowerment programme — Nigeria Today

AMEN President begins youth empowerment programme

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

THE President of Association of Micro Entrepreneurs of Nigeria (AMEN) has commenced a youth empowerment programme in Ijegun community of Alimosho Local Government Area, Lagos State.

The programme titled: “Youth Talent Hunt Empowerment programme” is aimed at empowering idle but talented youths in the rural area of the community. It commenced with an inauguration ceremony attended by members of Itesiwaju Ipinle Eko Vanguard including the Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, Governor of Lagos state.

Speaking during the event, the founder of the programme, and a member of Itesiwaju Eko Vanguard, Prince Saviour Ichie said: “Today we are organizing a talent hunt because in our community there is a lot of talent being wasted. So we have decided to give them a stepping stone to showcase these talents.

“As of now, we have about 18 youths that are performing today. Being a community person, I have been around for the past five years and seen lots of idle talents. This motivated me to start the programme. God will not be happy with me if I allow these talents to go wasted. After this we will move to the next step which is a football competition. In this competition prices will be given to winners.”

On his part, Akinwunmi represented by the Coordinator of Itesiwaju Ipinle Eko Vanguard, Hon. Seyi Bamgbade mentioned that two youths out of the 18 youths who showcased their talents would be given scholarship award.

“As the Vanguard Group, financially we are looking at giving the first and second best performers scholarship. We will also monitor them to ensure they will be greater than this.” The message of the governor is to tell the youths to keep it up. They are the future and the future starts from today. They should stay away from drugs and any bad act and be good children to their parents,” he said.

