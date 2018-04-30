America Will Not Accept the Killing of Christians in Nigeria, Trump Tells Buhari — Nigeria Today

America Will Not Accept the Killing of Christians in Nigeria, Trump Tells Buhari

President Donald Trump of the United States has told President Muhammau Buhari that his country will not accept the killing of Christians in Nigeria.

Trump said this while playing host to Nigeria’s President Buhari at the White House on Monday.

“We have had very serious problems with Christians who are being murdered in Nigeria, we are going to be working on that problem very, very hard because we cannot allow that to happen,” Trump said.

On his part, Buhari said he is working hard to address the problem.

He also blamed the Fulani herdsmen crisis on foreign fighters loyal to former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

Buhari thanked the US government for approving the sale of military hardware to Nigeria.

The clash between farmers and herdsmen took a different dimension when gunmen invaded a Catholic church in Benue state last week.

Two priests and 17 worshippers were shot dead.

Condemning the attack the Pope prayed for Christians while conducting a mass in Rome on Sunday.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) had staged a nationwide protest against the killings on Sunday, also calling on President Buhari to forget his 2019 re-election bid.

