American Rapper, Kendrick Lamar Acquires A Humble Crib In Calabasas (See Photos) — Nigeria Today

American Rapper, Kendrick Lamar Acquires A Humble Crib In Calabasas (See Photos)

Kendrick Lamar is currently investing big into real estate with his recent purchase of a $2.65 million crib in Calabasas.

The “Humble” rapper just bought the 6-bedroom, 6-bathroom 5,400 square foot pad in Calabasas.

Kendrick’s who is native of L.A. and known for smart spending, bought his sister a Toyota for her birthday last year.

According to sources, Kendrick will not live in the newly acquired home, it’s strictly for business.

The pad comes with a pool, giant backyard, double-sided fireplaces and a home gym.

Kendrick was repped by Kathy Tyndall of Re/Max Estate Properties in the sale … Jennifer Winchell of Rodeo Realty sold the home.

Staying humble and living vicariously through his own lyrics.

See the photos below:-

