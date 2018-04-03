American Singer, The Weeknd Ready To Sue Wizkid And Other Artistes That Trademark “Starboy” — Nigeria Today

American Singer, The Weeknd Ready To Sue Wizkid And Other Artistes That Trademark “Starboy”

American singer “The Weeknd” will be filling a legal suit against Nigerian singer “wizkid” and any other artistes that tries to Trademark “Starboy”.

According To The Weekend, he wants to prove to people that he is the real and only “Starboy” and his lawyers are ready to take on any imposters.

TMZ also reports that the Canadian singer’s lawyers filed documentation against Eymun Talasazan, a realtor.

Talasazan filed to trademark “Starboy” for his own creative projects long after the Weekend’s album and hit song of the same name.

According to TMZ, the musician’s legal team found out that Talasazan was up to other shady copyright business. He previously filed to trademark Straight Outta Bombton” and “Runnin’ Through the 6.” Such details suggests that he’s mostly likely in it for the money.

“Starboy” reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart after spending eight consecutive weeks in the slot for number two, Billboard reports.

Additionally, “Starboy” is the Weeknd’s third song to reach number one on the chart. It was Daft Punk’s first-ever time holding the number one slot on the chart.

