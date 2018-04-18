 Amos Mumbere Wins 7th DStv Eutelsat Star Awards — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Amos Mumbere Wins 7th DStv Eutelsat Star Awards

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in Entertainment, News | 0 comments

Amos Mumbere from Ntare School in Uganda was announced overall winner in the essay category at the just concluded 7thedition of the DStv Eutelsat Star Awards organised by MultiChoice Africa and Eutelsat in Kampala, the Ugandan capital. Tanzania added to East Africa’s tally when Rasheed Taher from Al-Madrasa-tus-Saifya-tul-Burhaniya School in Tanzania was announced as the […]

The post Amos Mumbere Wins 7th DStv Eutelsat Star Awards appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.