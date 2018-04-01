Amosun explains delay on CsoO issuance — Nigeria Today

Amosun explains delay on CsoO issuance

Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has identified lack of proper documentation and incomplete payment by applicants under the Homeowners’ Charter Programme, as factors responsible for the delay in issuance of Certificates of Occupancy.

Amosun stated this during the 29th edition of presentation of Certificates of Occupancy and Building Plan Approval to another batch of beneficiaries at the Arcade Ground, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

In a statement by the press officer, Bureau of Lands and Survey, Mr. Passover Adeshina, the governor, represented by Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Otunba Bimbo Ashiru, explained that though government allowed payment by installment, some applicants, who had taken advantage of the opportunity, have not done the needful by completing their payment and other documentation.



