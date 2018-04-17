Amusan regrets missing Commonwealth Games record — Nigeria Today

Amusan regrets missing Commonwealth Games record

By Ben Efe

Nigeria’s 100m hurdles sensation, Tobi Amusan in the estimation of book makers, was not in the frame to win the gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, but she created one of the Games’ biggest upsets by beating race favourite Danielle Williams of Jamaica.

Amusan, a former distinguished junior athlete speaking during an interview, stated that her mission in Gold Coast, Australia was to leave a lasting mark by creating the Games record in the event. However, her 12.68 seconds, was just a few fractions short of the 12.65 seconds record, held by Jamaica’s Brigitte Foster-Hylton from the 2006 Melbourne Games.

“Averagely I wanted the games record, but I did not get it. However, I got the gold that is the major thing,” said Amusan who is a student of University of Texas El Paso, USA.

With the absence of home girl Sally Pierce, Williams who won gold at the 2015 World Championships with 12.57 seconds, was tipped to win the gold, based on her12.69 seconds in the heats, but Amusan who gave a warning sign with 12.73 seconds in the heats powered home from the last hurdle to win Nigeria’s only track and field gold medal. She was running in lane seven quite unnoticed, till she breezed past the Jamaicans.

“I’ve been training for all competitions with positive energy, For all competitions Commonwealth, African Championships.”

She added that the athletes were encouraged by the winning bonuses attached to the medals.

“Half loaf they say is better than none. I wont say its not enough or it is enough. However, I would thank them for giving us winning bonuses and training grants, it is better than nothing,” said Amusan who did not confirm whether she is coming for the African championships in Asaba, Delta State.

The post Amusan regrets missing Commonwealth Games record appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

