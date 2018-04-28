‘An absolute nightmare’: When online banking goes wrong, VERY wrong — Nigeria Today

‘An absolute nightmare’: When online banking goes wrong, VERY wrong
Who ever would have imagined that online banking could go so badly wrong? Customers at a major U.K. bank have been having a torrid time with online banking over the past week, with no end in sight.
The post ‘An absolute nightmare’: When online banking goes wrong, VERY wrong appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!