An Easy Way To Make Quick Cash From Your Laptop — Nigeria Today

An Easy Way To Make Quick Cash From Your Laptop

Back in 2013, Seth wrote a listicle detailing five ways you can make money from your laptop in South Africa and to this day, my friend, the ticker indicates it’s still being read.

Because people love to make some quick, easy cash.

Well, we found another way.

It has to do with South Africa’s newest comprehensive price and product comparison website, PriceSpy, who has introduced a rewards system.

100% free to join, it gives you the ability to start earning cash simply by referring merchants or retailers to PriceSpy. And, the sooner you get in on it, the more referrals will be yours for the taking.

To get started, you need to register HERE. Then, once you have completed your profile in full, you will find a button on your profile page prompting you to generate your own individual affiliate code that you will share with others.

Yes, kind of like Uber.

From there, you can choose one of the two types of commission structures going forward:

Once off: You will be remunerated once off for every merchant/store you sign up by referring them to us. You can make a choice to either earn 50% once off fee as a referral fee or annuity income of 5% on the credits loaded from your referrals once they have registered and loaded credits.

You will be remunerated once off for every merchant/store you sign up by referring them to us. You can make a choice to either earn 50% once off fee as a referral fee or annuity income of 5% on the credits loaded from your referrals once they have registered and loaded credits. Account Management: Managing the account of the merchant/store you signed up, on an ongoing basis. You will be remunerated on monthly set intervals according to the amount spent by the merchant/store you signed up.

How do those sound? Simple enough, am I right? Click HERE to sign up.

Of course, PriceSpy is more than just a money-making opportunity. With a comprehensive list of products sold in South Africa, the comparison site is the perfect tool for anyone wanting to figure out which retailer offers the best price.

Their prices are updated every 15 minutes, which means you’re kept up to speed, so save all that clicking around and use the pros.

Here’s to making money and making your online price comparing activity all the more easier.

Make it rain!

