 'An embodiment of Ronaldo and Messi' - Twitter reacts to Mohamed Salah's records - Goal.com — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

‘An embodiment of Ronaldo and Messi’ – Twitter reacts to Mohamed Salah’s records – Goal.com

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Goal.com

'An embodiment of Ronaldo and Messi' – Twitter reacts to Mohamed Salah's records
Goal.com
The impressive performance by the Egyptian against as AS Roma on Tuesday night drew wonder of football fans on Twitter. Fuelled by his impressive performance this season, Mohamed Salah laid a huge one, in the form of a brace, as Liverpool spanked AS

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.