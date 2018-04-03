 Analysis: The Zuma graft case and the question of intention - Daily Maverick — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Analysis: The Zuma graft case and the question of intention – Daily Maverick

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Maverick

Analysis: The Zuma graft case and the question of intention
Daily Maverick
Former president Jacob Zuma is due to make his first appearance in the Durban High Court on Friday, to face charges of racketeering, corruption, money laundering and fraud. One factor complicating Zuma's defence is the fact that the man from whom Zuma
Zuma's corruption trial: Lessons for NigeriaThe Punch

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.