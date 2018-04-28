 Analysts See $0.23 EPS for Newmark Group, Inc. (NMRK); Lekoil Limited (LON:LEK) Covered By 5 Bulls - Bibeypost.com — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Analysts See $0.23 EPS for Newmark Group, Inc. (NMRK); Lekoil Limited (LON:LEK) Covered By 5 Bulls – Bibeypost.com

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Bibeypost.com

Analysts See $0.23 EPS for Newmark Group, Inc. (NMRK); Lekoil Limited (LON:LEK) Covered By 5 Bulls
Bibeypost.com
April 28, 2018 – By Adrian Mccoy. Lekoil Limited (LON:LEK) Logo. Among 5 analysts covering Lekoil (LON:LEK), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Lekoil had 8 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.