Anambra oil producing status throws Senate into rowdy session — Nigeria Today

Anambra oil producing status throws Senate into rowdy session
The Senator representing Enugu North senatorial district, Chukwuka Utazi has sought the intervention of the Senate into ownership status of oil wells which have been the subject of controversy between Enugu, Kogi, and Anambra states. Speaking through order 43, the lawmaker stated that Anambra state government had used one of its appointees, Prince Emu to […]
