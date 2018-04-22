 Anambra police arrest 3 masquerades over attack on church — Nigeria Today
Anambra police arrest 3 masquerades over attack on church

The Anambra Police Command says it has arrested three masqueraders for allegedly disrupting a church programme on Friday night at Uke, Idemili North Local Government Area of the state The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mrs Nkeiruka Nwode, told newsmen on Saturday in Awka that the suspects attacked worshipers at the Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry, Uke. “Three masqueraders have been arrested in connection with the church attack. We have commenced investigation into the cause of the incident and would notify you when concluded,” Nwode said.

