Anarchy might take over Nigeria if herdsmen killings is not checked – Chekwas Okorie — Nigeria Today

Anarchy might take over Nigeria if herdsmen killings is not checked – Chekwas Okorie

The current killings taking place in North Central Nigeria might lead to total anarchy if the government does not rescue the situation in good time, so says the National Chairman of the Unity Progressives Party, UPP, Chief Dr. Chekwas Okorie.

Chief Okorie also warned that reprisal attacks that might follow could result in a carnage of unprecedented magnitude.

He was speaking over the weekend to journalists on the spate of killings by herdsmen especially in Benue state.

According to Okorie, the recent cold blood massacre of two Catholic Priests and their worshippers in Benue State appear to be the last straw that is likely to break the Carmel’s back if the government of the day continues in its lackadaisical approach of wallowing in mere rhetorics.

“The religious dimension this killings have assumed overtime which have reached a proportion of virtually uncontrollable provocation is frightening. Many bold and outspoken leaders have recently raised alarm over these wanton killings and provocations. No place is safe and sacred any more. Innocent worshippers and clergymen are mowed down at their places of worship.

“The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on all Christians nationwide to carry out a peaceful protest this coming Sunday, 29th April, 2018, over the obvious threat to Christian Religion in Nigeria. The reason for this call is unassailable but its likely outcome is unpredictable but definitely frost with a possible insurrection of the kind that may never have been witnessed anywhere in Africa before. Our worry is the human disaster that may be the fallout of such anarchy and clear threat to Nigeria’s corporate existence.

“We remember vividly the carnage that occurred in Kaduna State under the presidency of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo in the year 2000. In that year Christians in Kaduna State were called out for a peaceful protest over the intention of the Kaduna State Government to adopt Sharia. This peaceful protest was violently confronted by certain extremist Moslems. The reprisal attack that followed, resulted in a carnage of unprecedented magnitude,” he warned.

Accordingly, he advised that cooperation, collaboration and understanding of all well-meaning Nigerians and opinion leaders must be aggressively mobilized and deployed for their intervention at their various levels of influence without delay.

