ANC North West NWC meetings collapse - Mail & Guardian — Nigeria Today

ANC North West NWC meetings collapse – Mail & Guardian
|
Mail & Guardian
|
ANC North West NWC meetings collapse
Mail & Guardian
The ANC's second attempt to restore calm in the troubled North West province failed on Thursday. Members of the party's National Working Committee (NWC) and National Executive Committee (NEC) were expected to face off with angry party members who were …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!