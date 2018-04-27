ANC North West NWC meetings collapse - Mail & Guardian — Nigeria Today

ANC North West NWC meetings collapse – Mail & Guardian



Mail & Guardian ANC North West NWC meetings collapse

Mail & Guardian

The ANC's second attempt to restore calm in the troubled North West province failed on Thursday. Members of the party's National Working Committee (NWC) and National Executive Committee (NEC) were expected to face off with angry party members who were …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

