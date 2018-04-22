ANC top 6 seek unity, date for elective conference - Independent Online — Nigeria Today

ANC top 6 seek unity, date for elective conference – Independent Online
Independent Online
ANC top 6 seek unity, date for elective conference
Independent Online
Durban – The African National Congress (ANC) top six officials arrived in Durban on Sunday in a bid to unify KwaZulu-Natal regions, listen to the qualms of branches, and finalise a date for the divided province to finally hold its elective conference …
