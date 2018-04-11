Andela appoints Seni Sulyman as vice president of global operations — Nigeria Today

Andela appoints Seni Sulyman as vice president of global operations

Andela, a global engineering organization that builds high-performance engineering teams, appointed Seni Sulyman as the Vice President of Global Operations effective immediately.

Seni joined Andela as Director of Operations for Nigeria in May 2016, then moved into the role of Country Director of Nigeria six months later. In the two years under his leadership, Andela Nigeria grew by over 400%, built a high-performing, cross-functional team and unveiled an ultra-modern technology office in Lagos.

In recognition of Andela’s achievements during Seni’s tenure, the company emerged as #1 on Jobberman’s Best 100 places to work in Nigeria list (2018) and earned the US Secretary of State Award for Corporate Excellence.

In his new role as Vice President of Global Operations, Seni will oversee Andela’s talent recruitment and development, service delivery, and African operations across Lagos, Nairobi and Kampala, driving key decisions and initiatives that affect Andela’s 900+ employees. He will continue to be based in Lagos.

“This new role provides me the opportunity to give even more to Andela’s mission, and in the process, achieve more of my own dreams and aspirations for Africa” says Seni. “I am beyond excited about Andela’s next phase as we continue to create the change we want to see in Nigeria, and across the continent.”

Before Andela, Seni built and operated a new business jet airline serving Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt at Bristow Group with an industry-leading 98% on-time-departure record. His prior career includes strategy, operations and business development roles at Bain & Company, HP and CardinalStone Partners.

“Over the past two years, Seni has led Andela Nigeria as we’ve grown our first country from 150 to 475 Andelans. Just as importantly, he’s done so with a consistent focus on ethical leadership and the pursuit of Andela’s values” says Jeremy, Andela’s CEO.“ For all of these reasons,”I’m excited to work with Seni in this new, global capacity as he helps chart a course for the growth and development of Andela talent around the world.”

Andela aims to catalyze an unprecedented wave of global investment in people by inspiring other organizations to realize that investing in untapped pools of talent is economically viable.

