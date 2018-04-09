Ander Herrera responds to claims he deliberately spat at Manchester City crest - Metro — Nigeria Today

Ander Herrera responds to claims he deliberately spat at Manchester City crest – Metro
|
Metro
|
Ander Herrera responds to claims he deliberately spat at Manchester City crest
Metro
Manchester United star Ander Herrera has denied claims that he deliberately spat at Manchester City's crest at half-time. Footage appears to show Herrera spitting on City's badge as he made his way towards the tunnel at the Etihad following first-half …
Watch: Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera disrespects Manchester City, spits on club's crest
Manchester United player Ander Herrera denies Man City spitting claim
The Warm-Up: Seasons 2-3 Moments (Full Time)
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!