Andreas Iniesta Remains Coy Over His Future At Barcelona — Nigeria Today

Andreas Iniesta Remains Coy Over His Future At Barcelona
Andres Iniesta has refused to address speculation surrounding his future, amid talk he could leave Barcelona for China.
“When the moment arrives, I’ll say something about that,” he told Sport. “At the moment, the important thing is to carry on taking the right actions for this season.”
Andres Iniesta has been strongly linked with a big-money switch to the Far East
Previous reports suggest that the Spaniard is demanding an exit fee of £10.5m from Barcelona, payable when he parts ways with the club.
Iniesta has spent the last 22 years at Barca, coming through the youth ranks to make 663 appearances for the Catalans in all competitions.
