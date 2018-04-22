Andreas Pereira Confirms Valencia Want To Sign Him Permanently From Manchester United — Nigeria Today

Andreas Pereira Confirms Valencia Want To Sign Him Permanently From Manchester United

Andreas Pereira has confirmed that Valencia want to sign him on a permanent deal from Manchester United this summer.

The Belgium-born Brazilian was loaned out to Valencia at the start of the current season where he has made 28 appearances for the side, scoring once and claiming four assists.

But despite the interest Valencia have shown in tying the midfielder down, Pereira remains focused on making it at Manchester United.

This is the second successive season Pereira, who joined United as a 16-year-old, has been loaned out to La Liga, after scoring five times in 35 league games for Granada last season.

“Valencia approached my agent and said they want to buy me which is flattering, but it wasn’t like it was reported in the media,” Pereira told theSouth China Morning Post.

“People said I’d demanded talks with Jose Mourinho when I’ve demanded nothing. The Valencia coach speaks with me a lot and we have a good understanding, but as far as I’m concerned I’m still a Manchester United player, with a contract at Old Trafford until 2020 and an ambition to make it at United. I’ve never sought to leave United.”

Pereira has been part of a successful Valencia side that look on course to secure a top-four finish in La Liga and Champions League qualification for next season.

