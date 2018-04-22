Andres Iniesta To Reveal Decision On China Move ‘This Week’ — Nigeria Today

Andres Iniesta To Reveal Decision On China Move ‘This Week’

Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta has confirmed that he will announce his future plans in the coming week after receiving a offer to play in China.

Andres Iniesta was the centre of attention as Barcelona won the Copa del Rey final in Madrid on Saturday, scoring his side’s fourth goal in a 5-0 rout of Sevilla.

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu confirmed after the game that Iniesta has received an offer from a Chinese Super League club, with multiple reports identifying the interested team as Chongqing Lifan.

Fans from both clubs stood, applauded and sang for Iniesta when he was substituted late in the game, and the 33-year-old said the time has nearly arrived to make his decision public.

“This week I will make the decision public,” Iniesta said after the game, according to Mundo Deportivo. “There are many emotions, many feelings, many years — I’m happy to be able to give this image and the title. Today the people deserved this.

“I am happy personally and at a collective level. There are very strong emotions, the affection and respect that people have for me is something that I am very much grateful for. As I said, I will try to add this cup to the league.

“This week I will speak about the decision I make, as a person and as an athlete. The affection the people have shown me is priceless.”

