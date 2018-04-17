 Android Oreo now on 4.6 percent of active devices, Nougat on nearly 31 percent — Nigeria Today
Android Oreo now on 4.6 percent of active devices, Nougat on nearly 31 percent

Posted on Apr 17, 2018

The latest distribution numbers are in: Android 8.0/8.1 Oreo now accounts for 4.6 percent of all active Android devices. Nougat is now the reigning king with an API level at about 30.8 percent.

