 Angels pitcher JC Ramirez out for season with torn UCL - FOXSports.com — Nigeria Today
Angels pitcher JC Ramirez out for season with torn UCL – FOXSports.com

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in Sports


Angels pitcher JC Ramirez out for season with torn UCL
Angels right hander JC Ramirez has been diagnosed with a full UCL tear in his right elbow and will likely need to have Tommy John surgery to repair it, the team announced Monday. Medical update on RHP JC Ramirez: “After clinical examination and imaging
