Anglican Primate Okoh reacts to PDP’s apology, looters’ list — Nigeria Today

Anglican Primate Okoh reacts to PDP’s apology, looters’ list
Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Nicholas Okoh, has faulted the recent apology by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to Nigerians. He also dismissed the looters’ list released by the Buhari government, saying corruption was widespread and not limited to one party. On PDP, Okoh told newsmen in Abuja that the […]
Anglican Primate Okoh reacts to PDP’s apology, looters’ list
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!