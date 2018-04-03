 Anglo Platinum, ARM Mine Halted as Six Die After Bus Torched - Bloomberg — Nigeria Today
Anglo Platinum, ARM Mine Halted as Six Die After Bus Torched – Bloomberg

Posted on Apr 3, 2018


Anglo Platinum, ARM Mine Halted as Six Die After Bus Torched
African Rainbow Minerals Ltd., known as ARM, said operations were halted at the Modikwa platinum mine in South Africa after six workers traveling to the mine were killed when their bus was torched. Another 44 people were receiving medical attention
