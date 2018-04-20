Anglophone West Africa’s brightening economic prospects — Nigeria Today

Anglophone West Africa’s brightening economic prospects

The economic forecast for Anglophone West Africa is looking brighter according to analysis by Ecobank’s research team in the newly published Anglophone West Africa section of its flagship financial website, AfricaFICC. Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, is at last moving out of recession, Ghana’s growth continues to be strong, and the region’s smaller countries are picking […]

The post Anglophone West Africa’s brightening economic prospects appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

