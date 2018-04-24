 ANGOLA: President sacks army chief and spy boss - Daily Trust — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

ANGOLA: President sacks army chief and spy boss – Daily Trust

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Daily Trust

ANGOLA: President sacks army chief and spy boss
Daily Trust
This is the president's latest purge against officials with links to his predecessor or those tainted by corruption allegations. Jose Eduardo dos Santos stepped down as president last September after 37 years. Mr Lourenco, nicknamed “JLo”, was hand
Angola sacks army bossNews Agency of Nigeria (press release)
Angolan army chief sacked in latest anti-graft moveThe Nation
Angolan president sacks army chief, spy bossThe News International (blog)

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.