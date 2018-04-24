ANGOLA: President sacks army chief and spy boss - Daily Trust — Nigeria Today

ANGOLA: President sacks army chief and spy boss – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
ANGOLA: President sacks army chief and spy boss
Daily Trust
This is the president's latest purge against officials with links to his predecessor or those tainted by corruption allegations. Jose Eduardo dos Santos stepped down as president last September after 37 years. Mr Lourenco, nicknamed “JLo”, was hand …
Angola sacks army boss
Angolan army chief sacked in latest anti-graft move
Angolan president sacks army chief, spy boss
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!